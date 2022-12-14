Newswise — During the holiday season, children may begin exhibiting behaviors that indicate stress: Tears for a minor reason or for no reason at all. Nervous behaviors – nail biting and hair twirling. Physical complaints – headaches and stomachaches.

Here are some things to consider:

How stress from a parent or guardian can affect children

What are some signs that children are overwhelmed or stressed?

What are some of the stressors that can add to feelings of anxiety in children around the holidays?

Our psychiatry expert, Dr. Hanna Garza can speak to the topic of holiday stress in children and offer tips for preventing feelings of anxiety or being overwhelmed during and after holiday activities, gatherings, and travel.

Dr. Garza serves as the Clinical Director for Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine (TCHATT), at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Texas (TTUHSC EP).

Dr. Garza earned a Master's of Science in Mental Health Counseling, a Master's of Science in Psychology, and a PhD in Psychology from Walden University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Certified Trauma Therapist, and a Certified Anger Management Facilitator.