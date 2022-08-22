Newswise — Twenty-six Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) physicians, nurses and leaders will serve as presenters at the 25th Annual Cardiology 2022 Conference, themed “The New Normal: Transformation in Pediatric & Congenital Heart Disease.” Taking place on August 30 – September 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, Cardiology 2022 will feature multiple talks in plenary sessions, presentations in subspecialty breakout sessions and moderated panel discussions that cover every aspect of pediatric and congenital cardiovascular disease. The conference is co-hosted by the Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is honored to be amongst such esteemed company at the Cardiology 2022 Conference as we unite to advance care for patients with pediatric and congenital cardiovascular disease,” says Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC, Chief of the Division of Cardiology and Co-Director of the Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and member of the Organizing Committee for Cardiology 2022. “There is no cardiac condition that CHLA’s Heart Institute specialists cannot treat. We are eager to share our expertise with our colleagues and come away with key learnings as well. After all, this conference is about collaboration, innovation and the sharing of perspectives and strategies from around the globe to further improve the practice of pediatric and congenital heart care.”

The Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest pediatric cardiac center in the Western United States and has expertise handling all forms of pediatric and congenital heart disease. Consistently ranked among the top pediatric cardiac programs in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, the Heart Institute provides an integrated suite of inpatient and outpatient services that bring together specialists in cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, heart transplant, cardiac intensive care, cardiac acute care, cardiac anesthesia and cardiovascular rehabilitation in one centralized location.

The Cardiology 2022 program schedule includes specialty experts from around the globe, featuring CHLA experts as follows. Media interviews can be arranged by emailing [email protected].

Tuesday, August 30

Preconference No. 1 – 3D Echocardiography Workshop: Growing Importance in Valve Assessment and Other Aspects of Congenital Heart Disease

9 a.m. – 3D Echocardiography in Evaluation of Conotruncal Anomalies - Pierre Wong, MD, Director of Echocardiography

9:40 a.m. – Multimodality 3D/4D Imaging (MRI, CT, 3D Echocardiography) for Complex CHD Evaluation - Ray Lorenzoni, MD, Pediatric Cardiology Advanced Imaging Fellow

10:35 a.m. – Three-Dimensional Imaging for Guidance and Planning of Interventions - Pierre Wong, MD, Director of Echocardiography

Preconference No. 3 – Congenital Heart Disease and Postoperative Management: A Comprehensive Review for Nurses and Front-line Providers

10:40 a.m. – Ventricular Septal Defect: Surgery - Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

10:40 a.m. – Ventricular Septal Defect: Postoperative Care and Outcomes - Ellize Ergina, MSN, RN, PNP-AC, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

11:40 a.m. – Truncus Arteriosus: Surgery - Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

12:30 p.m. – Coarctation of the Aorta: Surgery - Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

1:10 p.m. – Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return: Postoperative Care and Outcomes - Lillian Rosu, FNP-BC, CPNP-AC, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Wednesday, August 31

Plenary Session II – Well, I Certainly Should Know More About That!

8 – 10 a.m.

Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC, Chief of the Division of Cardiology and Co-Director of the Heart Institute (Moderator)

Breakout Session – Current Concepts and Challenges in the Fontan Circulation

12:30 p.m. – Brain Structure and Function in Adults with Fontan Circulation

Nancy Pike, PhD, RN, CPNP-AC, FNP-BC, FAHA, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Breakout Session – Ambulatory Pediatric Cardiology

12:15 p.m. – The Approach to the Child with Sickle Cell Anemia: How the Science Directs What We Should Do for the Heart

Jon Detterich, MD, Cardiologist

Breakout Session – Hot Topics in Pediatric Cardiac Nursing and APP Practice: Challenges, Controversies and Opportunities

11:15 a.m. – Caring for the Postoperative Adult Congenital Heart Patient in a Pediatric Hospital - Flerida Imperial-Perez, PhD, RN, CNS-BC, CCNS-P, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cardiothoracic Surgery; Alicia Voyatzis, RN, Cardiothoracic ICU

12:15 p.m. – Post Intensive Care Syndrome: Are Children with CHD at Risk? - Carol Okuhara, MN, RN, FNP-BC, CPNP-AC, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plenary Session III – Let Me Make My Case: Deciding Which Course is Best in Complex Conditions…a “Watercooler” Encounter

3:15 – 6:45 p.m.

Scenario 3 – Improving Professional Nursing Autonomy: Why Should This Be a Goal and How Can We Accomplish This? - David Romberger, RN, MSN, CCRN, Director of the Heart Institute

Scenario 4 – The Neonate with Ebstein’s Anomaly/Dysplastic Tricuspid Valve with Severe Regurgitation: Best Surgical Strategy? - Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Scenario 7 – The Situation is Probably Hopeless: Should We Go Back to the Operating Room or Offer Palliative Care? - Cynthia Herrington, MD, Surgical Director of the Heart Transplant Program

Thursday, September 1

Sunrise Session II: Case-based Lessons in Fetal Cardiovascular Disease

7 – 8 a.m.

Jodie Votava-Smith, MD, Associate Director of the Fetal Cardiology Program

Sunrise Session III: Case-based Lessons in Heart Failure in Congenital Heart Disease

7 – 8 a.m.

JD Menteer, MD, Medical Director of the Heart Failure and Transplant Program

Sunrise Session IV – Nursing and Advanced Practice Provider Pharmacology Review

7 – 8 a.m.

Heather Collins, RN, MSN, CPNP-PC, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Breakout Session – Look at the Data and Tell Me if This Can (or Should) Be Done?

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Case-based Discussions on Institutional Perspectives with Imaging and Surgical Experts

Ram Kumar Subramanyan, MD, PhD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Pierre Wong, MD, Director of Echocardiography

Friday, September 2

Awards and Featured Lectures

8:25 a.m. – Annual C. Walton Lillehei Lecture: Celebrating Surgical Innovation

Vaughn Starnes, MD, Chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Co-Director of the Heart Institute

Breakout Session – Critical Heart Disease Detected in Fetal Life: Prenatal Recognition, Delivery Room Management and Postnatal Treatment

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jay Pruetz, MD, Director of the Fetal Cardiology Program (Moderator)

11:30 a.m. – Specific Problem #1: How Best to Manage When There is Obstructed Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection? - Jay Pruetz, MD, Director of the Fetal Cardiology Program

Breakout Session – Healthcare Administration in Pediatric & Congenital Cardiovascular Disease 2022

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Paul S. Viviano, President and CEO (Moderator)

11:15 a.m. – Making Good Decisions Quickly: Ideal Governance Models for a Pediatric and Congenital Heart Institute - Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC, Chief of the Division of Cardiology and Co-Director of the Heart Institute

11:30 a.m. – Balancing Hospital and Practice Needs to Optimize Shared Objectives - Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

12:30 p.m. – Best Practices for Recruitment and Retention of Key Personnel: Lessons Learned - Robert Shaddy, MD, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Cardiologist

Breakout Session – Clinical Case Scenarios: Lessons Learned from Challenging Cases for Nursing and Advanced Practice Providers

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Valeria Amezola, MSN, PNP, CPNP-CP, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Erin Messing, MSN, CPNP-AC, Nurse Practitioner, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Conversations: Psychosocial Functional Outcomes and Mental Health Concerns in Congenital Heart Disease Throughout the Spectrum of Care

2 – 3 p.m.

Roberta Williams, MD, Cardiologist

Plenary Session V – Clinical Trials and Investigational Methods in Pediatric and Congenital Cardiovascular Disease

4:15 p.m. – Drug Trials in Pediatric Cardiovascular Conditions: Past, Present and Future

Robert Shaddy, MD, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Cardiologist

Saturday, September 3

Sunrise Session IV – Case-based Lessons in Cardiac Catheterization Diagnostics and Interventions

7 – 8 a.m.

Darren Berman, MD, Director of Congenital Interventional Catheterization

Plenary Session VI – You Think This is Simple? Think Again!

10:45 a.m. – Deciding When to Close a Ventricular Septal Defect

Grace Kung, MD, FACC, FASE, Director of the Pediatric Cardiology Fellowship Program

