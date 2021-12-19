Abstract

Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) is a challenging human pathogen due to its ability to evade the immune system and resist multidrug antibiotics. These evasive strategies lead to chronic and recurrent infections. Many studies have documented that during chronic infections Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs) exert immunosuppressive mechanisms on T cells. A mathematical model explains how the steady state of chronic infection can be disturbed and suggests therapeutic strategies to clear the infection. Model-driven suggestions were tested experimentally and con- firmed complete clearance of S. aureus chronic infection.