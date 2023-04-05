Newswise — April 5, 2023 -- The Cooperative Institute for the North Atlantic Region (CINAR), led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), is pleased to announce the appointment of four CINAR Fellows in Quantitative Fisheries and Ecosystems Science, which is supported in part by the Northeast Fisheries Science Center. The fellows are Robert Griffin, School for Marine Science and Technology at UMass Dartmouth; Lisa Kerr, University of Maine; Kathy Mills, Gulf of Maine Research Institute; and Mei Sato, WHOI.

The goal of the fellowship program is to engage early-career scientists in research that supports the training and education of the next generation of stock assessment scientists, ecosystem scientists, and economists, and that improves the assessment and management of living marine resources in the Northeast U.S.

Approximately $600,000 in funding was provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries QUEST program, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, and CINAR’s Education program for the 18-month fellowships. The fellows are early-career faculty at CINAR partner institutions who are working on assessment- and management-related issues and who are committed to education and training. Each CINAR fellow will partner with a scientist at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center to further strengthen links among research, assessments, and management in order to advance NOAA’s programmatic goals and research objectives.

Cooperative Institutes (CI) are a group of NOAA-supported, non-federal organizations that have established outstanding research and education programs in one or more areas that add significantly to NOAA's capabilities. The structure and legal framework of the CIs facilitate rapid and efficient mobilization of those resources to meet NOAA's goals in a collection of thematic or regional areas. Through these programs, NOAA Research provides the research and technology development necessary to improve the agency's weather and climate services, solar-terrestrial forecasts, and marine services. These activities provide the scientific basis for national policy decisions in key environmental areas such as climate change, disaster reduction, air quality, non-indigenous species, and stratospheric ozone depletion.

CINAR focuses on the Northeast U.S. Shelf Large Marine Ecosystem, a critical region within the North Atlantic that spans from Cape Hatteras to Nova Scotia and encompassing the continental shelf from the continental slope to the northern wall of the Gulf Stream. In addition to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution CINAR includes the Gulf of Maine Research Institute; Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science; University of Maryland Eastern Shore; University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology; University of Maine; and University of Rhode Island. These organizations were selected from the many potential partners in the region to provide the required breadth, depth, and quality of scientific expertise, instrumentation, models, and facilities to address NOAA’s research needs.

The Northeast Fisheries Science Center is part of NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency responsible for stewardship of the nation's ocean resources and their habitat. The Center has conducted a comprehensive marine science program in the Northeast region since 1871. Center scientists study fisheries, protected species, aquaculture, habitat, and coastal communities, all in an ecosystem framework—to support decision makers throughout the region. The Center promotes recovery and long-term sustainability of marine life in the region, supports both wild and cultured seafood harvests, helps sustain coastal communities, and generates economic opportunities and benefits from the use and protection of these resources.

Visit the CINAR website for more information about the fellowship program and recipients.

