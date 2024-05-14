Newswise — Brooklyn, NY, May 14, 2024 – With the re-opening of Prospect Park Zoo set for Saturday, May 25 after being closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia in 2023, city, state and borough officials welcomed the news.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said: “After a long recovery, Brooklynites will finally be reunited with their furry, scaly, and feathered friends at the Prospect Park Zoo. Thank you to Governor Hochul for securing the funds from the federal government to begin restoring this treasured Brooklyn institution. The September flooding which forced the Prospect Park Zoo to close to the public upended life for so many Brooklynites, and we must do everything in our power to combat climate change and to protect sites like the Prospect Park Zoo from the devastating effects of severe weather events.”

New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said: “I am incredibly excited for the reopening of the Prospect Park Zoo, just eight months after the devastating flooding last September. The restoration taking place here is incredible to see, and we commend the Prospect Park Zoo for their inspiring effort and investment in long-term solutions to keep this historic attraction open to the public in the face of such a challenge. This Brooklyn landmark has served as a bastion of conservation and education, while providing enjoyment to visitors for many decades. We can’t wait to see children and adults back in the Zoo, enjoying one of New York City’s true treasures.”

New York State Assembly Member Brian Cunningham said: "Brooklyn's zoo is back and open for business! After several months of resiliency and capital upgrades, and repairs, Prospect Park Zoo is reopening for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy fun, interactive, hands-on experiences that teach visitors about animals in Brooklyn's backyard. I am grateful for the Wildlife Conservation Society and the staff at Prospect Park Zoo for prioritizing visitors' experience as they continue restoration efforts."

New York State Assembly Member Robert Carroll said: "Like countless other Brooklynites, I have vivid childhood memories of the Prospect Park Zoo and when it was forced to close after last September’s devastating rainstorm, it was a huge blow to families and school kids across Brooklyn. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the Biden administration for making certain the zoo was able to access the funding to make the necessary repairs and upgrades—and to the Wildlife Conservation Society, who worked tirelessly to get the zoo open again. Now l get to make all new Prospect Park Zoo memories with my son Teddy—seeing it all again through a child’s eyes is one of the greatest joys for any Brooklyn parent! Welcome back Prospect Park Zoo—we’ve all missed you!"

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams said: "The Prospect Park Zoo is a vital institution in our city, adding to the tapestry of cultural offerings that spark inspiration and wonder for Brooklyn residents and global tourists alike. The Zoo's reopening in the face of hardships brought by extreme weather is a testament to their resilience and perseverance, and it remains critical for our city to continue supporting the Zoo's recovery as an important part of cultural sector. I congratulate the Wildlife Conservation Society on reaching this milestone, and I look forward to seeing the Zoo build on its legacy of trailblazing wildlife conservation while advancing a long-term, sustainable restoration.”

New York Council Member Rita Joseph said: “As we prepare to unveil the full splendor of our beloved Prospect Park Zoo, we embark on a journey renewal. While the road to complete restoration may be long and arduous, our dedication to this iconic oasis remains steadfast. Through our concerted efforts, every public area will soon be reopened, inviting community members to once again revel in its beauty. With millions invested in securing reliable electricity, we stand fortified against future challenges, even amidst temporary arrangements. As we look to the future, mitigation measures will be implemented to safeguard against the forces of nature, ensuring the safety and well-being of all who frequent this cherished space. For our community, Prospect Park Zoo is not just a place of leisure; it's a cornerstone of our identity, a sanctuary where memories are forged and shared. Together, we will emerge stronger, ensuring that this cherished institution continues to thrive for generations to come.“

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé said: “All of Brooklyn took a major hit when the Prospect Park Zoo was temporarily closed. I am thankful that it will reopen in time for families to come during these warm summer months for a fun, educational, and timeless Brooklyn tradition. I thank the hard work of the folks at the Wildlife Conservation Society and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for making this possible and continuing to preserve and enhance this necessary institution.”

New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov said: “I’m so excited that, after 8 long months of closure, the beloved Prospect Park Zoo is FINALLY reopening! Brooklyn residents were certainly feeling the loss of this community staple and I’m so happy that they’re back stronger than ever — just in time for summer! I wish the Prospect Park Zoo much luck and a successful grand re-opening!”

