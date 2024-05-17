Newswise — Mental health is a growing issue for millions. In an effort to meet people where they are with accurate, useful health information, Cleveland Clinic has developed an interactive experience designed to provide users with a mental health break.

Zen Quest combines gaming and mindfulness techniques to support mental health wellness. Visuals, sound and interactive tools lead the user through breathwork, guided meditation, encouraging affirmations and the healing power of art.

The virtual tool is available on the Roblox platform and can be found by searching “Zen Quest” within the online gaming site, or by clicking this direct link.

Gaming, both participating and watching, has wide appeal and can be an escape from daily stress or a contributor.

“We know young adults spend a lot of time with video games as entertainment. If we can meet them where they are and remind them of wellness behaviors, we see this as a good initial step in being proactive in mental health,” says Leopoldo Pozuelo, M.D., Center Director of Adult Behavioral Health at Cleveland Clinic.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), nearly 58 million people in the U.S. struggle with mental health, and 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14.

Now that the game has launched, developers will collect data and explore a broader metaverse strategy and expansion opportunities, including potential for a free-standing version of the game that people could access.