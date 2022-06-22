Abstract: Relapsed B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT) still represents a major concern with poor outcomes. The aim of this study is to compare the efficacy and safety of blinatumomab and donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) versus blinatumomab alone in this setting. This is a multicenter retrospective study from centers of SFGM-TC. All transplanted patients who received blinatumomab salvage therapy were included. Patients who received DLI from 1 month before to 100 days after the starting of blinatumomab were included in the blina-DLI group. Seventy-two patients were included. Medium follow-up was 38 months. Fifty received blinatumomab alone and 22 the association blinatumomab-DLI. Two-year overall survival (OS) was 31% in the blinatumomab group and 43% in the blinatumomab-DLI group (p=0.31). Studying DLI as a time dependent variable, PFS did not significantly differ between the 2 groups (HR:0.7, 95%CI:0.4-1.5). In multivariate analysis, DLI was not a prognostic factor for OS, progression-free survival and progression/relapse incidence. Adverse events and graft-versus-disease rates were comparable in the 2 groups. In conclusion, adding DLI between 1 month before and 100 days after start of blinatumomab is safe and does not seem to improve outcomes in B-ALL patients who relapsed after allo-HCT.