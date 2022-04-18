Abstract: Oral mucositis (OM) is a complex acute cytotoxicity of antineoplastic treatment that affects 40%-85% of patients undergoing hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. OM is associated with prolonged hospitalization, increased extensive pharmacotherapy, need for parenteral nutrition, and elevated treatment costs. As OM onset relates with the mucosal microenvironment status, with a particular role for microbiota-driven inflammation, we aimed to investigate whether the oral mucosa microbiota was associated with the clinical course of OM in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. We collected oral mucosa samples from 30 patients and analyzed the oral mucosa microbiota by 16S rRNA sequencing. A total of 13 patients (43%) developed ulcerative OM. We observed that specific taxa were associated with oral mucositis grade and time to oral mucositis healing. Porphyromonas relative abundance at preconditioning was positively correlated with ulcerative OM grade (Spearman ρ = 0.61, p = 0.028) and higher Lactobacillus relative abundance at ulcerative OM onset was associated with shortened ulcerative OM duration (p = 0.032). Additionally, we generated a machine-learning-based bacterial signature that uses pre-treatment microbial profiles to predict whether a patient will develop OM during treatment. Our findings suggest that further research should focus on host-microbiome interactions to better prevent and treat OM.