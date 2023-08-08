Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 8, 2023) --

WHAT:

Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host a virtual community conversation to help kick off the back-to-school season.

During this 1-hour online discussion, Prepping for a Healthy School Year, experts from Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s will provide guidance about school physicals, vaccinations, scoliosis screenings, teen mental health, as well as advice in managing and preventing common pediatric health issues such as colds, flu, allergies and asthma.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 10

5-6 p.m. PT

WHO:

Moderator: Ellis Dean, Director of Digital Programming and Production, BlackDoctor.org

Michelle Escovedo, MD, Adolescent Health, Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Shazia Lutfeali, MD, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Meliza Perales, RN, Pediatric Orthopaedics and Spine, Cedars-Sinai Guerin children’s (available for interviews in English or Spanish)

Priya Soni, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

WHERE:

Presented on: BlackDoctor.org Facebook, BlackDoctor.org YouTube, and Daily Vitamina Facebook, with simultaneous Spanish interpretation available.