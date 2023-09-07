Highlight

Newswise — Washington, DC (September 7, 2023) —The American Society of Nephrology is pleased to announce that Connie Rhee, MD, MSc, has been appointed as Editor-in-Chief of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN). She will begin her 6-year term on January 1, 2024. Dr. Rhee is currently a member of the CJASN Editorial Board and is the first female CJASN Editor-in-Chief.

Dr. Rhee will direct a team of highly qualified nephrology researchers to achieve the goal of maintaining and further enhancing the journal’s scientific pre-eminence. CJASN publishes both highly competitive original manuscripts, and invited reviews and special articles in all areas of clinical science relevant to kidney function, kidney diseases and clinical nephrology.

“I aspire to build upon the seminal achievements of the previous editorial teams and to further elevate the impact and reputation of CJASN by catalyzing high-quality clinical and translational research, broadening the journal’s global reach, and assembling a diverse and inclusive editorial team” said Connie Rhee, MD, MSc.

Dr. Rhee is the section chief of nephrology at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and is a professor in-residence in the Department of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“CJASN is considered the leading peer-reviewed specialty journal in nephrology and I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Rhee to the ASN family of journals. I look forward to working with her and her team to develop a shared vision for advancing care for kidney diseases” said incoming Senior Editor-in-Chief for the ASN journal portfolio Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, MS, FASN.

