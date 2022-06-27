Abstract: It is difficult to capture the large numbers of steps and details that often characterize research in the biomedical sciences. We present an approach that is based on commercial spreadsheet software so it is easily adaptable by the experimentalist. The approach is designed to be compatible with an experimentalist’s workflow and allows the capture in real time of detailed information associated, in this use case, with laboratory actions involved in the process of editing, enriching and isolating clonal gene-edited pluripotent stem cell (PSC) lines. Intuitive features and flexibility allow an experimentalist without extensive programming knowledge to modify spreadsheets in response to changes in protocols and to perform simple queries. The experimental details are collated in a table format from which they can be exported in open standard formats (e.g., Extensible Markup Language (XML) or Comma Separated Values (CSV) for ingestion into a data repository supporting interoperability with other applications. We demonstrate a sample- and file-naming convention that enables the automated creation of file directory folders with human readable semantic titles within a local file system. These operations facilitate the local organization of documentation and data for each cell line derived from each transfection in designated folder/file locations. This approach is generalizable to experimental applications beyond this use case.