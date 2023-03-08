Newswise — In a large study of diverse adults in California, individuals with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rhythm, had a modestly elevated risk of developing dementia. The Journal of the American Heart Association study found that this risk was higher in younger adults and those without chronic kidney disease, but did not substantially vary across sex, race, or ethnicity.

In the study of nearly 200,000 adults, incidence rates for dementia over a median follow-up of 3.3 years were 2.79 versus 2.04 per 100 person-years in individuals with versus without atrial fibrillation, respectively. (This means that over one year, there would be an average of 2.79 dementia diagnoses among 100 people with atrial fibrillation and 2.04 diagnoses among 100 people without atrial fibrillation. This translates to 279 per 10,000 and 204 per 10,000.)

After adjustments, atrial fibrillation was associated with a 13% higher risk of dementia. Adults aged <65 years had a 65% higher risk compared with older adults, those without chronic kidney disease had a 14% higher risk than those with chronic kidney disease.

“These data highlight a possible link between atrial fibrillation and risk of subsequent dementia in certain populations. Further studies are needed to understand the mechanisms to explain this association, which may inform the use of treatments for atrial fibrillation,” said corresponding author Nisha Bansal, MD, MAS, of the University of Washington School of Medicine.

URL upon publication: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/JAHA.122.028290



About the Journal

The Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) is an authoritative, peer-reviewed Open Access journal focusing on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease. JAHA provides a global forum for basic and clinical research and timely reviews on cardiovascular disease and stroke. As an Open Access journal, its content is free on publication to read, download, and share, accelerating the translation of strong science into effective practice.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.