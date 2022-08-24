Newswise — NEW YORK – August 24, 2022 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and Fogarty Innovation announced today that the program is now available for the TCT MedTech Innovation Forum. The summit will be held on the first day of TCT, the annual scientific symposium of CRF, on Friday, September 16. TCT will take place September 16-19, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The TCT MedTech Innovation Forum is an intensive, interactive summit bringing together clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, payors, and regulators to identify clinical challenges, uncover opportunities for innovation, and drive a practical understanding of the rewards and complex processes required to bring novel medical technologies to market. The intent is to shape the future of patient care and medtech innovation through informed discussion, debate, and real-world insight.

“The program has been carefully designed to focus on the key issues facing medtech innovation and the field of interventional cardiology, as well as the trends driving the field forward,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “We aim to develop unique solutions and identify priorities for innovation with the ultimate goal of transforming patient care.”

The agenda features interdisciplinary perspectives on unmet clinical needs, financing, regulatory and reimbursement policy, and evolving healthcare delivery models. Specific main sessions topics include:

Shaping Innovation Priorities: Global Demographic and Population Health Trends

Emerging Models of Healthcare Delivery

Predicting the Future of MedTech: Transformative Concepts and Technological Trends

Macro and Micro Financing Trends

How Robotics Are Redefining Health Care

Pain Points in Healthcare: Challenges and Opportunities

The Forum will also examine cutting-edge breakthroughs and trends in cardiovascular medicine. Featured technology workshops will center on emerging devices and prospects for structural heart disease, interventional heart failure, and stroke interventions.

“The TCT MedTech Innovation Forum will convene stakeholders from across the ecosystem to address core issues and share perspectives,” said Andrew Cleeland, Chief Executive Officer of Fogarty Innovation. “Our goals are to uncover insights that help innovators better understand and address market needs and build meaningful collaborations that help important new technologies reach patients as soon as possible.”

Attendance is open to all in-person TCT registrants. To learn more, visit https://tct2022.crfconnect.com/register.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

About Fogarty Innovation

Fogarty Innovation (FI) is a nonprofit organization that advances human health by incubating companies, educating stakeholders, and bringing innovators, industry, and government together to strengthen the startup medtech ecosystem.

As a medtech incubator and accelerator, FI helps aspiring innovators evaluate early ideas and provides immersive support for young companies navigating the path to commercialization. As an educator, FI delivers practical instruction that helps stakeholders address challenges across the innovation lifecycle. Courses are taught by real world experts and are customized for audiences that include students, entrepreneurs, industry peers, and government representatives. FI also leverages its unique status as a nonprofit to bring together disparate public and private entities and forge alliances that help innovation thrive.

FI is made up of seasoned industry professionals who have dedicated their careers to the invention, development, and deployment of new health technologies into clinical care. For more information, visit www.fogartyinnovation.org.

