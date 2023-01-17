WHAT:

Newswise — CTO Plus 2023 will feature the latest research and techniques for chronic total occlusions (CTO) and complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The annual conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), will take place February 23-24 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY. The program guide is now available online.

CTO Plus 2023 will feature 12 live case transmissions performed by world-renowned operators at Emory University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, along with real-time analysis from world-class faculty members. Sessions will also highlight abstracts, case-based discussions, challenging cases, and the latest technical developments and refinements in CTO and high-risk PCI. Featured lectures will cover the following topics:

Annual update on the most important CTO and CHIP literature

How to interpret and apply current data to real-world clinical practice

Using non-invasive imaging and physiology to guide complex PCI

And new this year, four Flash Debates will examine current controversies in the field:

Complex Higher Risk and CTO PCI Should Be Performed by Dedicated Teams (Like TAVR) vs. All PCI Operators Should Be Able to Treat Complex Disease

We No Longer Have an Indication for Percutaneous Revascularization in Ischemic Cardiomyopathy vs. We Should Continue to Offer Percutaneous Revascularization in Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

Precision PCI With Imaging and Physiology Is Essential in Higher Risk PCI vs. Simplicity and Efficiency Are Paramount in Higher Risk PCI

The Retrograde Approach Is a Dying Art in CTO PCI vs. The Retrograde Approach Will Always Be An Essential Skill for All CTO Operators

WHY:

The approach to patients being referred for PCI requires a comprehensive knowledge base combined with a high level of technical skill. CTO Plus 2023 provides clinical practitioners with the most recent advances in procedural strategy, techniques, and evolving technologies needed for the treatment of higher-risk patients with complex disease and chronic total occlusions (CTO) of coronary arteries.

WHEN:

February 23-24, 2023

WHERE:

New York Marriott Marquis

1535 Broadway

New York, NY

WHO:

The course directors for CTO Plus 2023 are:

Emmanouil S. Brilakis, MD, PhD

Minneapolis Heart Institute

Minneapolis, MN

Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

William L. Lombardi, MD

University Of Washington Medical Center

Seattle, WA

Margaret B. McEntegart, MD, PhD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

Jeffrey W. Moses, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

New York, NY

William Nicholson, MD

Emory Healthcare

Atlanta, GA

HOW TO REGISTER:

