Article title: Drivers of transcriptional variance in human intestinal epithelial organoids

Authors: Zachary Keith Criss II, Nobel Bhasin, Sara C. Di Rienzi, Anubama Rajan, Kali Deans-Fielder, Ganesh Swaminathan, Nabiollah Kamyabi, Xi-Lei Zeng, Harsha Doddapaneni, Vipin K. Menon, Deepavali Chakravarti, Clarissa Estrella, Xiaomin Yu, Ketki Patil, Joseph F. Petrosino, James C. Fleet, Michael P. Verzi, Sylvia Christakos, Michael Anthony Helmrath, Sumimasa Arimura, Ronald A. DePinho, Robert A. Britton, Anthony W. Maresso, K. Jane Grande-Allen, Sarah Elizabeth Blutt, Sue E. Crawford, Mary K. Estes, Sasirekha Ramani, Noah Freeman Shroyer

From the authors: “These results show that common variations in culture conditions can have large effects on intestinal organoids and should be accounted for when designing experiments and comparing results between laboratories. Our data constitute the largest RNA-seq dataset interrogating human intestinal epithelial organoids.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.