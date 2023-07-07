Dr. Chance is an internationally recognized expert in proteomics and structural biology who has built multiple internationally recognized science and training programs over a 30-year career in academia. He has published over 300 papers with over 18,000 citations with an H-index of 72 (Google scholar). He currently holds the title of Distinguished University Professor and Professor appointments in the Departments of Nutrition, Genetics & Genome Sciences, and General Medical Sciences at the School of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). At CWRU, he directs the Center for Proteomics and Bioinformatics, the Center for Synchrotron Biosciences, and the Systems Biology Graduate Program. He is also holder of the Charles W. and Iona A. Mathias Chair in Cancer Research. Dr. Chance has led dozens of Federally funded research projects over his career is a member of many national and international advisory panels in a wide range of research and training areas. He has multiple patents and patent filings and has launched a successful startup company, NeoProteomics, Inc.