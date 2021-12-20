Research Alert

 Cytokine-specific autoantibodies (c-aAbs) represent an emerging field in endogenous immunodeficiencies, and the immunomodulatory potential of c-aAbs is now well documented. Here, we investigated the hypothesis that c-aAbs affects inflammatory, immunoregulatory and injury-related processes and hence the clinical outcome of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). C-aAbs against IL-1α, IL-6, IL-10, IFNα, IFNγ and GM-CSF were measured in 131 HSCT recipients before and after (days + 7, + 14, + 28) HSCT and tested for associations with 33 different plasma biomarkers, leukocyte subsets, platelets and clinical outcomes, including engraftment, GvHD and infections. We found that c-aAb levels were stable over the course of HSCT, including at high titres, with few individuals seeming to acquire high-titre levels of c-aAbs. Both patients with stable and those with acquired high-titre c-aAb levels displayed significant differences in biomarker concentrations and blood cell counts pre-HSCT and at day 28, and the trajectories of these variables varied over the course of HSCT. No clinical outcomes were associated with high-titre c-aAbs. In this first study of c-aAbs in HSCT patients, we demonstrated that high-titre levels of c-aAb may both persist and emerge in patients over the course of HSCT and may be associated with altered immune biomarkers and cell profiles.

