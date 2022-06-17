Abstract: LncRNAs are tissue-specific and emerge as important regulators of various biological processes and as disease biomarkers. HOTAIR is a well-established pro-oncogenic lncRNA which has been attributed a variety of functions in cancer and native contexts. However, a lack of an exhaustive, cell type-specific annotation questions whether HOTAIR functions are supported by the expression of multiple isoforms. Using a capture long-read sequencing approach, we characterize HOTAIR isoforms expressed in human primary adipose stem cells. We identify a highly cell type-specific HOTAIR isoform and uncover a shift in the HOTAIR isoform balance at differentiation onset. Composition of the HOTAIR isoform pool is regulated by distinct promoter usage and is under control of hormonal and nutrient-sensing pathways. Conclusion: Our results highlight the complexity and cell type-specificity of HOTAIR isoforms and open perspectives on functional implications of these variants and their balance to key cellular processes.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

bioRxiv; Download PDF; Google Scholar

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Preprints
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY