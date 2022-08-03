Article title: Mitochondrial adaptations to inactivity in diaphragm muscle fibers

Authors: Alyssa D. Brown, Matthew J. Fogarty, Leah A. Davis, Debanjali Dasgupta, Carlos B. Mantilla, Gary C. Sieck

From the authors: “Type I and IIa [diaphragm muscle] fibers were far more sensitive to inactivation than type IIx/IIb fibers, which exhibited little pathology. Our results indicate that mitochondria in [diaphragm muscle] fibers are plastic in response to varying levels of activity.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.