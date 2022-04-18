Abstract

Objective

To explore the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and potential therapeutic targets of skin aging in GEO database by bioinformatics methods.

Methods

Dermal fibroblasts and skin aging related data sets GSE110978 and GSE117763 were downloaded from GEO database, and epidermal stem cells and skin aging related data sets GSE137176 were downloaded. GEO2R was used to screen DEGs of candidate samples from the three microarrays, GO function analysis and KEGG pathway analysis were performed. Protein interaction network was constructed using String database, and hub gene was obtained by Cytoscape. NetworkAnalys was used to analyze the coregulatory network of DEGs and MicroRNA (miRNA), interaction with TF, and protein-chemical interactions of DEGs. Finally, DSigDB was used to determine candidate drugs for DEGs.

Results

Six DEGs were obtained. It mainly involves the cytological processes such as response to iron ion, and is enriched in mineral absorption and other signal pathways. Ten genes were screened by PPI analysis. Gene-miRNA coregulatory network found that Peg3 and mmu-miR-1931 in DEGs were related to each other, and Cybrd1 was related to mmu-miR-290a-5p and mmu-miR-3082-5p. TF-gene interactions found that the transcription factor UBTF co-regulated two genes, Arhgap24 and Mpzl1. Protein-chemical Interactionsa analysis and identification of candidate drugs show results for candidate drugs.

Conclusion

Try to explore the mechanism of hub gene action in skin aging progression, and to discover the key signaling pathways leading to skin aging, which may be a high risk of skin aging.