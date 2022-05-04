Abstract

Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 31% of global deaths and are considered the main cause of death and disability worldwide. Stem cells from various sources have become attractive options for a range of cell-based therapies for smooth muscle tissue regeneration. However, for efficient myogenic differentiation, the stem cell characteristics, cell-culture conditions, and their respective microenvironments need to be carefully assessed. The current review covers the various approaches involved in the regeneration of vascular smooth muscles by conditioning human stem cells. This article delves into the different sources of stem cells used in the generation of myogenic tissues, the role of soluble growth factors, use of scaffolding techniques, biomolecular cues, relevance of mechanical stimulation and key transcription factors involved aimed at inducing myogenic differentiation.