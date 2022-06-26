In a recent article, the authors provide a detailed summary of the characteristics and biological functions of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), as well as a discussion on the potential mechanisms of action of MSC-based therapies. They describe the morphology, biogenesis, and current isolation techniques of exosomes, one of the most important fractions of the MSC-derived secretome. They also summarize the characteristics of MSC-derived exosomes and highlight their functions and therapeutic potential for tissue/organ regeneration and for kidney, liver, cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal diseases, as well as cutaneous wound healing. Despite the fact that MSCs are regarded as an important pillar of regenerative medicine, their regenerative potential has been demonstrated to be limited in a number of pathological conditions. The negative effects of MSC-based cell therapy have heightened interest in the therapeutic use of MSC-derived secretome. On the other hand, MSC-derived exosomes and microvesicles possess the potential to have a significant impact on disease development, including cancer. MSCs can interact with tumor cells and promote mutual exchange and induction of cellular markers by exchanging secretome. Furthermore, enzymes secreted into and activated within exosomes can result in tumor cells acquiring new properties. As a result, therapeutic applications of MSC-derived secretomes must be approached with extreme caution.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cells, Secretome, Exosomes, Regeneration, Therapy, Cancer

