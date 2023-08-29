Faculty from the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center can talk about a variety of topics related to Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to strengthen and slam into Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Experts can provide insight into hurricane preparedness, sea-level rise, managed retreat, evacuations, recovery and more.

A.R. Siders: Expert on sea level rise and managed retreat – the concept of planned community movement away from coastlines and flood-prone areas. She can discuss the impact of the expected storm surge and what can be done in the future to prepare and avoid costly and deadly ramifications from the resulting flooding.

Tricia Wachtendorf: Evacuation decision-making, disaster response and coordination, disaster relief (donations) and logistics, volunteer and emergent efforts, social vulnerability.

Jennifer Horney: Environmental impacts of disasters and potential public health impacts for chronic and infectious diseases.

Sarah DeYoung: Pets in emergencies, infant feeding in disasters and decision-making in evacuation.

Jennifer Trivedi: Challenges for people with disabilities during disaster, cultural issues and long-term recovery.

Joe Trainor: Post-storm housing decisions and insurance.