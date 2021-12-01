Abstract

We evaluated the utility of single-cell sequencing of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for tumor-reactive T-cell receptor (TCR) discovery. Using the MC38 cell line as our tumor model in mice, we show that expression of exogenous TCRs via mRNA electroporation in human T cells provides an easy and quick path to validating tumor-specific candidate TCRs. We detail the identification and validation of four novel MC38-reactive mouse TCRs with varying levels of reactivity to the target cells. Validating our process, one of the MC38 TCRs is specific against a previously reported neoantigen (ASMTNMELM in the Adpgk gene). Consideration of these methodologies may aid in the development of rapid TCR-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and human disease.