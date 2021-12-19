Abstract

Chronic stimulation of and recording from the brain and brain diseases can require expensive apparatus and tedious cycles of inducing rodents with anesthesia. To resolve this, we have designed and fabricated a low-cost (~$75 vs. $450) DIY rodent caging apparatus consisting of commercially available and 3D-printed components. This apparatus is customizable and can be used to rapidly prototype devices with large rodent sample sizes. Importantly, it enables continuous and chronic stimulation of and recording from the brains of awake and freely moving rodents. It also opens the possibilities of trying complex paradigms of treatment (continuous, intermittent, variable, and chronic). We have successfully used this caging apparatus for chronic intratumoral hypothermia treatment and are currently using it while advancing electrotactic therapies.