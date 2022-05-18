Dr. Anne Rimoin, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of epidemiology and the Gordon-Levin Endowed Chair in Infectious Diseases and Public Health, and an expert on monkeypox (MPX), is available to comment on the disease.

Dr. Rimoin is director of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Center for Global and Immigrant Health and the has been working in Africa since 2002, where she founded the UCLA-DRC Health Research and Training program to train U.S. and Congolese epidemiologists to conduct high-impact infectious disease research.

Her research on monkeypox includes multiple published articles, including in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and Microbiology, among many:

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1005769107

https://microbiologysociety.org/blog/on-the-horizon-monkeypox.html