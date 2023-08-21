Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • How can parents keep their kids healthy this back-to-school season? (SOT@ 0:14, TRT 0:34)
  • Why do sicknesses spread easily when kids go back to school? (SOT@ 0:56 TRT 0:34)
  • How should parents decide to keep a sick child home from school? (SOT@ 1:59, TRT 0:35)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:23, TRT 1:06

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Back to School Children's Health Family and Parenting Infectious Diseases Vaccines
KEYWORDS
Back Back To School back 2 school back-to-school back-to-school season back-to-school tip Children School School Aged Kids School Age Children Classroom School Health Children's Health children's heath Elementary School Students Elementary School Elementary Schools Middle School Middle School Students Middle Schools High School High School Students high school student High School Students, Illnesses Cold And Flu Cold and flu prevention cold RSV RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) RSV vaccine covid COVID -19 covid 19 and schools Vaccine Vaccines Vaccines and Children Vaccines for 5-11 year-olds Immunizations Wellness preventative health preventative health care
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You