Nilesh Goswami, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • What’s the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack? (SOT@ 0:14, TRT 1:07) 
  • What are the causes of cardiac arrest in teens and young people? (SOT@ 1:28, TRT 0:58) 
  • What can parents and coaches do to prevent teen cardiac arrest? (SOT@ 2:35, TRT 0:58)
  • Can an AED help during cardiac arrest? (SOT@ 3:31, TRT 0:40)

