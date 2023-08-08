Nilesh Goswami, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

What’s the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack? (SOT@ 0:14, TRT 1:07)

What are the causes of cardiac arrest in teens and young people? (SOT@ 1:28, TRT 0:58)

What can parents and coaches do to prevent teen cardiac arrest? (SOT@ 2:35, TRT 0:58)

Can an AED help during cardiac arrest? (SOT@ 3:31, TRT 0:40)

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom .

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.