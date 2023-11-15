Newswise — New research finds the newly popular GLP-1 drug, semaglutide (used in therapies like Ozempic and Wegovy) is tied to a 20% reduction in cardiovascular events for overweight or obese adults who don’t have diabetes.

The finding is being called a game-changer by Nishant Shah, M.D., a Duke Health cardiologist with expertise in cardiovascular disease prevention.

Quotes: “This is a major breakthrough for cardiovascular medicine. We now, finally, have drugs that benefit patients across all spectrums of cardiovascular disease. In addition to the profound weight loss benefit, there also seems to be mechanisms of the drug itself that provide cardiac benefit. This is a major step forward in improving cardiovascular health."

Bio: Nishant Shah, M.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, at the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Shah has a special interest in advanced cholesterol management, novel risk factor modifications, and mobile technologies to help optimize healthy lifestyles.

