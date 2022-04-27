Research Alert

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are adult stem cell populations and exhibit great potential in regenerative medicine and oncology. Platelet-derived growth factors (PDGFs) are well-known to regulate MSC biology through their chemotactic and mitogenic properties. However, their direct roles in the regulation of MSC lineage commitment are unclear. Here, we show that PDGF D promotes the differentiation of human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs) into osteoblasts and inhibits hBMSC differentiation into adipocytes. We demonstrate that PDGF D-induced β-actin expression and polymerization are essential for mediating this differential regulation of osteoblastogenesis and adipogenesis. Interestingly, we found that PDGF D induces massive upward molecular weight shifts of its cognate receptor β-PDGFR in hBMSCs, which was not observed in fibroblasts. Proteomic analysis indicated that the E3 ubiquitin ligase HUWE1 associates with the PDGF D-activated β-PDGFR signaling complex in hBMSCs, resulting in β-PDGFR polyubiquitination. In contrast to the well-known role of ubiquitin in protein degradation, we provide evidence that HUWE1-mediated β-PDGFR polyubiquitination delays β-PDGFR internalization and degradation, thereby prolonging AKT signaling. Lastly, we demonstrate that HUWE1-regulated β-PDGFR signaling is essential for osteoblastic differentiation of hBMSCs, while being dispensable for PDGF D-induced hBMSC migration and proliferation as well as PDGF D-mediated inhibition of hBMSC differentiation into adipocytes. Taken together, our findings provide novel insights into the molecular mechanism by which PDGF D regulates the commitment of hBMSCs into the osteoblastic lineage.

Journal of Biological Chemistry

