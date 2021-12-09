Abstract: Synovial fluid-derived mesenchymal stem cells (SFMSCs) play important regulatory roles in the physiological balance of the temporomandibular joint. Interleukin (IL)-1β regulates the biological behavior of SFMSCs; however, the effects of IL-1β on long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) and mRNA expression in SFMSCs in the temporomandibular joint are unclear. Here, we evaluated the lncRNA and mRNA expression profiles of IL-1β-stimulated SFMSCs. Using microarrays, we identified 286 lncRNAs (222 upregulated, 64 downregulated) and 304 mRNAs (242 upregulated, 62 downregulated) that were differentially expressed after treatment with IL-1β (fold change ≥ 2, P< 0.05). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathway analysis found that one of the most significantly enriched pathways was the NF-κB pathway. Five paired antisense lncRNAs and mRNAs, eight paired enhancer lncRNAs and mRNAs, and nine paired long intergenic noncoding RNAs and mRNAs were predicted to be co-expressed. A network constructed by the top 30 k-score genes was visualized and evaluated. We found a co-expression relationship between ENST00000427824 and ENST00000307407 and between LOC541472 and IL6, which are related to NF-κB pathway activation. Overall, our results provide important insights into changes in lncRNA and mRNA expression in IL-1β-stimulated SFMSCs, which can facilitate the identification of potential therapeutic targets.