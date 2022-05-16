Background

Relapse is the leading cause of death from myeloid malignancies after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Azacitidine has gained attention in recent years in the prophylaxis of relapsed refractory hematologic malignancies. This study evaluated the efficacy of AZA in preventing relapse after HSCT in patients with myeloid malignancies.

Methods

A systematic review and meta-analysis of all available cohort studies were performed regarding the application of AZA for prophylaxis of relapse after HSCT for advanced MDS and AML. Databases were searched for relevant studies. Endpoints included 2-year relapse rate, survival, relapse-related mortality, as well as the incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Results

A total of 444 patients from 13 studies were included in this analysis. The pooled estimate of the cumulative incidence of relapse after two years in enrolled patients was 25% (95% confidence interval [CI], 18%-33%). The pooled estimates of 2-year survival probabilities were 65% (95% CI, 50%-79%). The pooled cumulative incidence of relapse-related mortality was 28% (95% CI, 22%-34%). The pooled estimated incidence of acute and chronic GVHD, respectively, were 28% (95% CI, 22%-34%) and 38% (95% CI, 27%-49%).

Conclusion

AZA administration is efficacious for relapse prevention after HSCT in myeloid malignancies.