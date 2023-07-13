Newswise — Edison, NJ (July 13, 2023) - Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals are being recognized for their readiness to respond and care for stroke patients. Eleven Hackensack Meridian hospitals have been awarded the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Award.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

“We are honored that the hard work of our clinical care teams is being recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association,” says Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Throughout the network, Hackensack Meridian Health is providing high-quality stroke care through its quick emergency responses, administration of life saving clot busting drugs and advanced surgeries. The network is also delivering preventative care focused on diabetes and other conditions that can cause a stroke, saving lives and building healthier communities across the state of New Jersey.”

Get With The Guidelines put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence and research-based guidelines including the use of clot busting and preventative medications. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, Hackensack Meridian Health qualified for the award by demonstrating how the organization has committed to improving quality care.

Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers received the following American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards:

Hospitals must achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive 12-month periods and achieve 75 percent or higher compliance with five of eight Get With the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality measures to receive the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The quality measures are designed to help hospital teams follow the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.

To qualify for the elite status, hospitals must follow stringent guidelines to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival and treatment – what’s known as “door-to-needle time” – and includes the rapid administration of clot-busting medication.

“We are pleased to recognize Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals for their commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services,, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined pediatric nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology and urology programs ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About Get With The Guidelines

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.