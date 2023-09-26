BACKGROUND

Newswise — Rapid wound healing remains a pressing clinical challenge, necessitating studies to hasten this process. A promising approach involves the utilization of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSCs) derived exosomes. The hypothesis of this study was that these exosomes, when loaded onto a gelatin sponge, a common hemostatic material, would enhance hemostasis and accelerate wound healing.

AIM

To investigate the hemostatic and wound healing efficacy of gelatin sponges loaded with hUC-MSCs-derived exosomes.

METHODS

Ultracentrifugation was used to extract exosomes from hUC-MSCs. Nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and western blot techniques were used to validate the exosomes. In vitro experiments were performed using L929 cells to evaluate the cytotoxicity of the exosomes and their impact on cell growth and survival. New Zealand rabbits were used for skin irritation experiments to assess whether they caused adverse skin reactions. Hemolysis test was conducted using a 2% rabbit red blood cell suspension to detect whether they caused hemolysis. Moreover, in vivo experiments were carried out by implanting a gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes subcutaneously in Sprague-Dawley (SD) rats to perform biocompatibility tests. In addition, coagulation index test was conducted to evaluate their impact on blood coagulation. Meanwhile, SD rat liver defect hemostasis model and full-thickness skin defect model were used to study whether the gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes effectively stopped bleeding and promoted wound healing.

RESULTS

The NTA, TEM, and western blot experimental results confirmed that exosomes were successfully isolated from hUC-MSCs. The gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes did not exhibit significant cell toxicity, skin irritation, or hemolysis, and they demonstrated good compatibility in SD rats. Additionally, the effectiveness of the gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes in hemostasis and wound healing was validated. The results of the coagulation index experiment indicated that the gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes had significantly better coagulation effect compared to the regular gelatin sponge, and they showed excellent hemostatic performance in a liver defect hemostasis model. Finally, the full-thickness skin defect healing experiment results showed significant improvement in the healing process of wounds treated with the gelatin sponge loaded with exosomes compared to other groups.

CONCLUSION

Collectively, the gelatin sponge loaded with hUC-MSCs-derived exosomes is safe and efficacious for promoting hemostasis and accelerating wound healing, warranting further clinical application.

Key Words: Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells, Exosomes, Gelatin sponge, Safety, Hemostasis, Wound healing

Core Tip: In this study, we loaded exosomes derived from human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells onto a gelatin sponge, a common hemostatic substance in clinics, to stop bleeding and promote wound healing. The fabricated material appears relatively safe, provides better hemostatic activity than gelatin sponge alone, and promotes good wound healing.