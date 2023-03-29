New Brunswick, N.J. March 29, 20223 – The American Cancer Society reports that preventing the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is a very important step to help keep kids healthy and to help stop the tobacco epidemic. Monica Gilles, MAS, RRT, NCTTP, tobacco treatment coordinator at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, discusses e-cigarettes, tobacco use, and youth tobacco prevention efforts.

Take Down Tobacco Day of Action, being celebrated on March 31, is an annual campaign to educate young people on the harmful effects of tobacco use, including vaping. Monica Gilles is available for additional comment on this topic.