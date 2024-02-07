According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40,000 babies are born with these defects annually. Ochsner Children's Hospital offers minimally invasive procedures, such as catheterization, to repair conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patency of the Ductus Arteriosus, and Valve Stenosis. With a team of over 20 congenital cardiovascular specialists, Ochsner Children's is dedicated to providing coordinated care for even the youngest heart patients.

