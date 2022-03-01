As warm weather approaches, most of us in the U.S. must spring forward with the start of daylight saving time on March 13.
Time changes cause disruption in our sleep/wake pattern that can have serious health and safety consequences—especially during the spring switch to daylight saving time.
Board-certified sleep experts from the AASM are available across the country for interviews to discuss:
- Why the sleep doctors and researchers of the AASM recommend eliminating seasonal time changes and adopting permanent standard time
- Risks of seasonal time changes, from health impacts and a higher risk of mood disturbances to an increase in car accidents
- Tips to minimize fatigue when we “spring forward” on March 13