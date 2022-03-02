Steven Salaga is an associate professor and serves as the graduate program coordinator for the Sport Management & Policy program at the University of Georgia. He is available to discuss the recent game cancellations and other developments on the ongoing MLB lockout.

His research in sports economics focuses on the impact of management on firm performance, consumer demand, the industrial organization of markets, labor issues and betting markets.

His work has been published in academic journals such as Management Science, Journal of Financial Markets, Review of Industrial Organization, Economics Letters, Journal of Sports Economics, Sport Management Review and Journal of Sport Management.

He is a regular contributor in national and international media and has been featured in outlets such as ESPN.com, ESPN Radio, BBC Live Radio, The Guardian, VICE Sports and the Toronto Star.