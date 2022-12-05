Newswise — Stephen Courtright, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, can discuss how to manage holiday stress at work. For many, the stress of holiday planning can make for a difficult workplace, especially for those who have annual reports, financial statements, and other year-end tasks to complete. Courtright says that stress levels can increase 30% to 40% during this time of year.

Courtright, who studies the impact of stress on the workplace and how employers can manage it, says that managing that increased on-the-job stress is key to having a happier holiday season. Sometimes, he says it might mean nothing more than getting away from the desk and taking a walk when we’re feeling particularly grouchy. Focusing on the positive helps, too, such as thinking about family get-togethers, religious gatherings, or other things that make us happy about the holidays.