In response to recent research findings linking the consumption of ultra-processed foods and multimorbidity, Matthew Landry, PhD, RDN from UCI Program in Public Health is available for comment.

As a registered dietitian nutritionist and public health researcher, Dr. Landry has extensive expertise nutrition related issues. His current research focuses on identifying the optimal diet (or diets) for chronic disease prevention and addressing the challenges of designing, implementing and reporting clinical trials that test dietary patterns. He is particularly interested behavioral interventions that promote plant-forward and plant-based diets. He is a passionate advocator for policies that address nutrition-related health inequalities particularly in low resource settings and/or with communities experiencing health inequalities related to food insecurity and structural disparities.