Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health, is home to a team of the nation’s most experienced physicians with expertise in routine, rare and complex hematologic malignancies, treating patients with blood cancers and blood disorders with clinical trials, immunotherapy, and other cellular therapies, including CAR T-cell therapy.

The Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute also offers the full spectrum of therapeutic procedures and advanced treatment, including stem cell transplantation for children, adolescents and young adults through our Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies Program. The program is one of the only programs in the state of New Jersey that utilizes stem cell transplants in the treatment of benign diseases in children such as sickle cell disease, thalassemia, immune system disorders, bone marrow failure disorders and inherited metabolic disorders.