As you plan health coverage over the next few weeks, Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to cover a variety of topics.

Did you know kids can suffer from sudden heart-related events too? We very often hear about heart complications in adults that require critical intervention. February is Heart Month and a great time to educate parents on heart-related conditions kids could face. An Ochsner Children’s pediatric cardiologist can speak to potential heart complications in kids, signs parents should be aware of, and what to do if there is concern.

Have you heard of broken heart syndrome?: Most of us are familiar with the heartbreak or the pain that comes with a broken heart. You may be surprised to learn that broken heart syndrome is an actual medical condition. An Ochsner cardiologist can explain the symptoms of broken heart syndrome and the best way to manage it.

Reasons to keep your blood pressure controlled : High blood pressure is a condition that affects men and women, young and elderly, of all demographics. If you have already been diagnosed with this chronic condition, it is possible — and essential — to keep it controlled. An Ochsner Health physician can explain what blood pressure is, risks associated with elevated blood pressure and beneficial tips for maintaining control.

World Cancer Day (Feb. 4): It is well known that early detection is key to navigating a cancer diagnosis. As we all continue to work our way toward post-pandemic times, there is still significant concern that many have pushed off these vital screenings. February 4 is World Cancer Day and a great opportunity for an Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center oncologist to share information everyone should know about cancer screenings.

National Donor Day (Feb. 14): Observed every year on Feb. 14, National Donor Day is an observance dedicated to spreading awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation. An Ochsner transplant physician can explain the importance of organ donation and recognized those who have given and received the gift of life.