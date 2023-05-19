Newswise — Are marginalized groups slipping through the cracks when it comes to lung cancer prevention? Pulmonologists looked into this question and will present their conclusions and recommendations in a live-stream Q&A direct from the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society. You can register for the event here.

There is rising concern that the use of race/ethnicity in the Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) interpretation contributes to a false view of fixed differences between races and may mask the effects of differential exposures. This use of race/ethnicity may contribute to health disparities by norming differences in pulmonary function. The ATS convened a diverse group of clinicians and investigators for a workshop in 2021 to evaluate the use of race/ethnicity in PFT interpretation. The outcome of most research will be presented, leading to recommendations for PFT interpretation.