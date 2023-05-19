Newswise — Are marginalized groups slipping through the cracks when it comes to lung cancer prevention? Pulmonologists looked into this question and will present their conclusions and recommendations in a live-stream Q&A direct from the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society. You can register for the event here.
There is rising concern that the use of race/ethnicity in the Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) interpretation contributes to a false view of fixed differences between races and may mask the effects of differential exposures. This use of race/ethnicity may contribute to health disparities by norming differences in pulmonary function. The ATS convened a diverse group of clinicians and investigators for a workshop in 2021 to evaluate the use of race/ethnicity in PFT interpretation. The outcome of most research will be presented, leading to recommendations for PFT interpretation.
Katrina Steiling, MD, MSc
Dr. Steiling’s research centers on improving the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of lung cancer and COPD.
Kevin C. Wilson, MD
Dr. Wilson attends in the Outpatient Pulmonary Medicine Clinic, Medical Intensive Care Unit, and Pulmonary Consultation Service at Boston Medical Center. He also serves as the Chief of Documents and Medical Affairs for the American Thoracic Society (ATS), where he oversees the development of clinical practice guidelines and other official documents for the ATS.
Nirav Bhakta, MD
Associate Professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
Dr. Bhakta leads human trials to obtain clinical data and tissue samples to understand the molecular basis for variations in the presentation of asthma. His other work advances the application of pulmonary function testing.
