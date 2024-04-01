University of Illinois Chicago researchers Krista Varady, professor of nutrition, and Kelsey Gabel, assistant professor of nutrition, are among a group of more than 30 experts to collectively share their concerns over an American Heart Association news release and subsequent media coverage about an observational study that links intermittent fasting to a heightened risk of death due to heart disease. Varady and Gabel, who both study the benefits of intermittent fasting in the College of Applied Health Sciences at UIC, are available to discuss the study's limitations and why coverage of the unpublished and unvetted data endangers public health and trust in science.