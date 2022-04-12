Abstract: Purpose: Multiple Myeloma (MM) is the second most common hematologic malignancy in the U.S., with higher rates observed in older adults and African Americans (AA). Survivors experience fatigue, bone pain, and reduced functioning. The high incidence of obesity among MM survivors may be partly responsible. These factors highlight the value of developing lifestyle interventions to meet the needs of this diverse group. This study aims to inform the development of a lifestyle program tailored to the MM community. Methods: MM survivors who were ≥100 days post autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) with a BMI ≥20 kg/m2 were recruited from two university hospitals, with the goal of obtaining sufficient representation of AA participants. They completed dietary, physical activity, and quality of life (QOL) questionnaires and a qualitative interview. Results: 72 MM survivors participated (65% white, 35% black). Participants were 62.5±15.8 years of age. 50% were classified as obese and 65% were insufficiently active. Participants reported diets high in added sugars and saturated fats. QOL measures indicated clinically significant challenges in physical and sexual function. Most (87%) were interested in a lifestyle program. Predominant themes regarding survivors’ desires for a lifestyle program included social support, guided exercise, meal preparation support, and disease management information. Conclusion: This study demonstrates the need for and interest in lifestyle change support among a racially diverse sample of MM survivors. Interventions that are group-based, target knowledge gaps, social connections, accountability, and provide structured framework with professional instruction will best address the needs of this survivor population.