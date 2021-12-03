Research Alert

Article title: Exposure to carbon black nanoparticles during pregnancy aggravates lipopolysaccharide-induced lung injury in offspring: an intergenerational effect

Authors: Qianghu Tang, Baijie Tu, Xuejun Jiang, Jun Zhang, Lulu Bai, Pan Meng, Longbin Zhang, Xia Qin, Bin Wang, Chengzhi Chen, Zhen Zou

From the authors: “Although pulmonary exposure to high-dose [carbon black nanoparticles] results in an increased inflammatory response in adult mice and offspring, the current study provides compelling evidence that maternal exposure to [carbon black nanoparticles] enhances the sensitivity of offspring to [lipopolysaccharide], and intriguingly, this effect is multigenerational.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

OBGYN Respiratory Diseases and Disorders
Physiology Lung Disease Pregnancy Prenatal Health Offspring Health carbon black nanoparticles intergenerational health Lung Injury Pollutants