Article title: Exposure to carbon black nanoparticles during pregnancy aggravates lipopolysaccharide-induced lung injury in offspring: an intergenerational effect

Authors: Qianghu Tang, Baijie Tu, Xuejun Jiang, Jun Zhang, Lulu Bai, Pan Meng, Longbin Zhang, Xia Qin, Bin Wang, Chengzhi Chen, Zhen Zou

From the authors: “Although pulmonary exposure to high-dose [carbon black nanoparticles] results in an increased inflammatory response in adult mice and offspring, the current study provides compelling evidence that maternal exposure to [carbon black nanoparticles] enhances the sensitivity of offspring to [lipopolysaccharide], and intriguingly, this effect is multigenerational.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.