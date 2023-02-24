Newswise — While studying galaxies in the early Universe with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists discovered one of the most extreme galaxies ever recorded in the early Universe. What’s more, it was hiding a unique supermassive black hole (SMBH). The observations could unlock clues about the early formation of these violent giants and how to find them. The results of the research appear in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).

The newly discovered COS-87259— so new that it’s not yet been recorded in the NASA/IPAC Extragalactic Database (NED)— is an early galaxy located roughly 12.7 billion light years away from Earth in the constellation Sextans. It piqued the interest of scientists in 2021 because despite its distance— confirmed at z=6.8 thanks to the new ALMA observations— it was shining bright in the mid-Infrared. That intense light was caused by the combination of explosive star formation and the violent activity surrounding the galaxy’s SMBH.

The presence of the SMBH— also sometimes referred to as an active galactic nucleus (AGN)— at the heart of COS-87259 wasn’t easy to separate from the bright galaxy because it is cloaked in a thick shroud of cosmic dust. What’s more, this SMBH covers an area of the sky less than ten times the size of the full Moon as seen from Earth. According to the scientists, this means there could be thousands more like it out there, waiting to be discovered.

And this SMBH is unique in another way that is puzzling scientists. It is ejecting a jet of material into space at roughly the speed of light, much like a quasar. This suggests that there should only be a few of these objects, making this SMBH a contradiction to itself.

According to the team, COS-87259 may contain over a billion solar masses worth of interstellar dust, one of the key ingredients for star formation. The galaxy is putting in overtime, forming stars at a blistering pace of more than 1,000 times the rate of star formation in our own Milky Way Galaxy. There is so much star formation activity that the SMBH was able to hide out in plain sight, and it took the highly sensitive Band 6 receivers—developed by the National Science Foundation’s National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)— at ALMA to “see through” it.

While other galaxies, like Arp 299, have been discovered bursting at the seams with stars, it wasn’t clear until now how this activity can contribute to our understanding, or lack thereof, of SMBHs, and the team has produced the first direct observational evidence of this connection. Ryan Endsley, the lead author on the paper and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Austin said, “These results suggest that very early supermassive black holes were heavily obscured by dust, perhaps as a consequence of the intense star formation activity in their host galaxies.” While the team didn’t expect to find this object, Endsley added that “its discovery takes a step towards building a much better understanding of how billion solar mass black holes were able to form so early on in the lifetime of the Universe, as well as how the most massive galaxies first evolved.”

