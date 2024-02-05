The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a concerning surge in eating disorders, with hospital admissions for anorexia nervosa nearly tripling compared to the monthly average pre-pandemic. Today, while much of routine life has returned to normal, families and communities are still navigating the challenges of this increase through a variety of supports and treatments.
February 1st - 7th is Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Two CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss the ongoing impacts of the pandemic’s rise in eating disorders and offer practical information about the supports available to effectively manage eating disorders.
- Jennifer Couturier studies pediatric eating disorders with a focus on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of evidence-based virtual eating disorder care.
- Linda Booij studies the biological, psychological, and social risk factors contributing to the development of eating disorders.