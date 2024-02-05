The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a concerning surge in eating disorders, with hospital admissions for anorexia nervosa nearly tripling compared to the monthly average pre-pandemic. Today, while much of routine life has returned to normal, families and communities are still navigating the challenges of this increase through a variety of supports and treatments.

February 1st - 7th is Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Two CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss the ongoing impacts of the pandemic’s rise in eating disorders and offer practical information about the supports available to effectively manage eating disorders.

Jennifer Couturier studies pediatric eating disorders with a focus on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of evidence-based virtual eating disorder care.