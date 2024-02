Article title: Acute fasting reduces tolerance to progressive central hypovolemia in humans



Authors: Joshua E. Gonzalez and William H. Cooke



From the authors: “In conclusion, an acute 24-hour fast reduces tolerance to progressive central hypovolemia compared to a 3-hours postprandial fed condition.”



This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.