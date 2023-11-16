Abstract

Purpose

Fatigue is a major symptom in patients with stroke. Because fatigue is an overarching multidimensional phenomenon, it is important to understand how the characteristics of fatigue change over time. The purpose of this study was to explore how fatigue characteristics change over time in patients with stroke.

Design

This study used a mixed-method observational design.

Methods

This study is a secondary analysis of data from a previous study, the results of which indicated fatigue to be a prominent symptom. Participants in that study were patients with stroke who met eligibility criteria and provided informed consent. This secondary analysis used data from numeric rating scale scores for fatigue, Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy–Fatigue Scale scores, fatigue descriptors, and participant comments about fatigue gleaned from transcribed interviews.

Results

Twenty-two patients participated in the study. Thirteen characteristics of fatigue were evaluated. Seven characteristics showed significant improvement (p < .05) from admission to 1 month follow-up, and six characteristics did not change significantly.

Conclusions

Fatigue experiences vary over time and have both physical and mental aspects to them.

Clinical Relevance to Rehabilitation Nursing

Nurses may consider providing a quiet environment for physical rest, which may allow the brain to not be distracted by multiple stimuli.

